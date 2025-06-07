Man United ready to beat Arsenal to £60m transfer following major boost

Viktor Gyokeres in action for Sporting Lisbon against Manchester City (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly now ready to win the race for the transfer of £60m Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international has also been a target for Arsenal, but Man Utd may now be the favourites.

Although Arsenal like Gyokeres, they’re also working on Benjamin Sesko, as Fabrizio Romano reported for CaughtOffside yesterday.

This could pave the way for United to sign Gyokeres, and the Sun claim that this now could be the most likely outcome.

The report also states that the Red Devils’ financial situation has improved under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, allowing them to sign the former Coventry City man, who could cost around £60m.

Is Viktor Gyokeres the striker Manchester United need?

Gyokeres has a phenomenal scoring record with Sporting, finding the back of the net 97 times in 102 appearances in his two seasons in Portugal.

The 27-year-old certainly looks like a tempting option for bigger clubs, but he’s also a bit of a gamble as he’s never played in one of Europe’s big five leagues.

Gyokeres’ previous experience of playing in England came in the Championship, while the Portuguese top flight cannot really be compared with competitions like the Premier League, La Liga, or the Bundesliga.

Viktor Gyokeres could shine under Ruben Amorim again

Still, one key connection at United is Gyokeres’ former Sporting manager Ruben Amorim, who certainly knew how to get the best out of him when they were together in Lisbon.

And, in truth, there simply aren’t that many other top strikers on the market right now.

Sesko going to Arsenal would mean another option is gone, while Liam Delap has already joined Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Jean-Philippe Mateta has also been considered by United but he now looks closer to signing a new contract with Crystal Palace, according to BBC Sport.