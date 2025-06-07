Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, speaks to his players. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old French international is a target for the Blues, and it will be interesting to see if they can secure his signature. He is entering the final 12 months of his contract soon, and he could be available for a reasonable amount of money.

Maignan wants to join the London club this summer.

Mike Maignan would be a starter for Chelsea

According to Pete O’Rourke from Football Insider, he will be the number one choice for the goalkeeping spot at Chelsea if he joins the club. Furthermore, his arrival could signal the exit of Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic.

He said: “Goalkeeper is a problem area for Blues… Maignan has been impressive in the Champions League for Milan and at international level with France. “His arrival could mean offloads for the likes of Sanchez and possibly Petrovic as well, because Maignan will no doubt be the number-one choice if he does sign.”

Sanchez and Petrovic need to move on

Both players need to play regularly at this stage of their careers, and they will not want to sit on the bench and Chelsea as a backup to the French International. It would make sense for them to move on.

Sanchez has been criticised for his performances since joining the club, and he has not been at his best since leaving Brighton. It would be ideal for him to move on and join another club. Chelsea need better players at their disposal if they want to win major trophies. Maignan is one of the best in the world in his position, and he would be a tremendous upgrade.

Given his contract situation, he is likely to be available on a bargain, and Chelsea cannot afford to miss out on him. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.