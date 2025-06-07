West Ham United given transfer fear due to player decision

West Ham FC
Posted by
Graham Potter of West Ham
Graham Potter of West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus could reportedly leave the club for a discount price this summer.

That’s the Hammers’ current fear, despite having a variety of different release clauses in his current contract.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, West Ham fear clubs won’t pay those clauses due to Kudus’ own desire to leave the London Stadium.

The Ghana international has shone during his time with the east Londoners, but his second season at the club was also clearly quite a lot worse than his first.

It now seems unlikely that there’ll be too many clubs willing to pay upwards of £85m for Kudus, while West Ham may also feel under pressure to sell an unhappy player.

What next for Mohammed Kudus?

Mohammed Kudus warming up for West Ham
Mohammed Kudus warming up for West Ham (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Give Me Sport’s report states that Kudus has three different release clauses – £80m for European clubs, £85m for Premier League clubs, and £120m for Saudi clubs.

The former Ajax man is a fantastic talent on his day, but he’s not really been consistent enough to justify any of those prices.

It will be interesting to see how this situation resolves itself, but WHUFC do look to be in an increasingly tricky situation here.

West Ham need to make changes this summer

West Ham had a really poor 2024/25 season, and manager Graham Potter will be under pressure to improve things quickly.

That surely means selling some under-performing players in this current squad, including big names like Kudus, and perhaps also Lucas Paqueta.

More Stories / Latest News
Ousmane Diomande in action for Sporting against Borussia Dortmund
Sources: Arsenal & Chelsea remain keen on £67m star despite surprise new transfer rivals
Nuno Tavares in action for Lazio against Inter Milan
Player could be heading straight back to the Premier League after only just leaving Arsenal
Jean-Philippe Mateta, Luis Diaz, and Ruben Amorim
Deal now close as 17-goal Manchester United transfer target holds talks

West Ham will have expected a lot more from these players, who looked like exciting and ambitious signings when they first joined.

It’s now clear that many changes are needed to this squad if the Hammers are to bounce back and improve next season.

More Stories Graham Potter Mohammed Kudus

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *