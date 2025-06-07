Graham Potter of West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus could reportedly leave the club for a discount price this summer.

That’s the Hammers’ current fear, despite having a variety of different release clauses in his current contract.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, West Ham fear clubs won’t pay those clauses due to Kudus’ own desire to leave the London Stadium.

The Ghana international has shone during his time with the east Londoners, but his second season at the club was also clearly quite a lot worse than his first.

It now seems unlikely that there’ll be too many clubs willing to pay upwards of £85m for Kudus, while West Ham may also feel under pressure to sell an unhappy player.

What next for Mohammed Kudus?

Give Me Sport’s report states that Kudus has three different release clauses – £80m for European clubs, £85m for Premier League clubs, and £120m for Saudi clubs.

The former Ajax man is a fantastic talent on his day, but he’s not really been consistent enough to justify any of those prices.

It will be interesting to see how this situation resolves itself, but WHUFC do look to be in an increasingly tricky situation here.

West Ham need to make changes this summer

West Ham had a really poor 2024/25 season, and manager Graham Potter will be under pressure to improve things quickly.

That surely means selling some under-performing players in this current squad, including big names like Kudus, and perhaps also Lucas Paqueta.

West Ham will have expected a lot more from these players, who looked like exciting and ambitious signings when they first joined.

It’s now clear that many changes are needed to this squad if the Hammers are to bounce back and improve next season.