Champions League club in talks over signing Wolves star

Nelson Semedo warming up for Wolves (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Marseille are reportedly in talks over a transfer move for Wolves full-back Nelson Semedo this summer.

It’s already been a tough start to the transfer window at Molineux, with Matheus Cunha joining Manchester United, while Rayan Ait-Nouri is closing in on a move to Manchester City.

Now it seems that another high-profile departure to watch out for could be Semedo, who is firmly in the sights of Marseille.

The Ligue 1 giants have already held some talks over this deal, according to Foot Mercato, though it remains to be seen how advanced things are.

For what it’s worth, the report also adds that Wolves are trying to keep the player and tie him down to a new contract.

Nelson Semedo to join Wolves exodus this summer?

Semedo looks like he could be the latest big name to leave Wolves, after Cunha and Ait-Nouri this summer, and other star names like Ruben Neves and Pedro Neto in previous years.

One imagines Joao Gomes could also be another name to watch out for, in what could be a really challenging window for the Midlands outfit.

If Wolves lose so many players and fail to replace them, it could be that they’ll be one of the favourites for relegation next season.

Nelson Semedo will want to play in Europe

Semedo is surely good enough to step up a level and play in Europe with a club like Marseille.

At one point, Wolves might well have been challengers for a Europa League or Europa Conference League place, but they seem to have gone backwards.

That will now surely only make it harder for them to keep their best players.