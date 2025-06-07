Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, acknowledges the fans prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on the Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-Jae, and they have held talks to sign him.

The South Korean international is keen on a move away from the German club, and he could be available for a reasonable amount of money.

According to reports via Football FanCast, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in the 28-year-old central defender as well.

He has recently won the German league title with Bayern Munich, but he could be available for a fee of just £29.5 million.

Newcastle need defenders

Newcastle need more depth in central defence, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition. He has the quality and the experience to play in the Premier League, and he has the physicality to thrive in English football as well.

The reported asking price is quite reasonable, and Newcastle will have the finances to pay up. It will be interesting to see if they step up their interest in the player with an official proposal now.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League at this stage of his career could be an exciting one. He is at the peak of his powers, and the South Korean will want to test himself in the Premier League.

Premier League move could excite Kim Min-jae

Newcastle have an ambitious project, and they have secured Champions League qualification for the next season. They could provide Min-jae with the platform to win trophies in English football as well.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can beat the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea to his signature. All three clubs have the finances to get the deal across the line, and the player will be tempted to join all of them if the opportunity presents itself.

Initially, the defender was valued at £42 million, but it seems that the asking price has now dropped. This is a golden opportunity for Newcastle to snap up a quality player on a bargain.