Player could be heading straight back to the Premier League after only just leaving Arsenal

Nuno Tavares in action for Lazio against Inter Milan (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Nuno Tavares may only have just made his loan move from Arsenal to Lazio permanent, but it seems he could reportedly be on the move again.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, writing for the Laziali, Tavares could make a speedy exit from Lazio as they’re unsure about keeping him.

The 25-year-old started brightly at the Stadio Olimpico, but his form tailed off a little towards the end of the season just gone.

Pedulla claims Lazio now have other targets in the full-back positions, and that could mean they’ll allow Tavares to leave.

The former Arsenal left-back is said to have suitors back in the Premier League, as well as from Turkish and Saudi clubs.

Nuno Tavares could leave Lazio this summer

Tavares looked like a bright prospect when he first joined Arsenal a few years ago, having first caught the eye as a youngster at Benfica.

However, the Portuguese defender has not developed as hoped since then, and it seems new Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri isn’t sure about him.

This is a big blow for Tavares as it looked like he’d finally settled after a few loan spells away from the Emirates Stadium.

As well as Lazio, Tavares also had a mixed spell at Marseille – another club who ultimately decided not to keep him.

What next for Nuno Tavares?

It will be interesting to see what happens next with Tavares, but one imagines he’s surely good enough to have some decent English clubs looking closely at him.

Pedulla’s report doesn’t name anyone in particular, but perhaps these details will emerge soon.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina left-back Fabiano Parisi is mentioned as a target for Lazio to replace Tavares in that area of their squad.

Kieran Tierney and Jorginho are among the other big names to leave Arsenal this summer, while Raheem Sterling has returned to Chelsea after his loan came to an end.