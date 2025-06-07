Sources: Arsenal & Chelsea remain keen on £67m star despite surprise new transfer rivals

Ousmane Diomande in action for Sporting against Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea remain keen on the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande despite surprise interest from Crystal Palace.

CaughtOffside previously reported on Arsenal and Chelsea eyeing Diomande, and we can now also confirm the reported interest from other Premier League clubs such as Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old has shown himself to be a huge talent during his time at Sporting, where he developed particularly well under the guidance of Ruben Amorim, who left to take over as Manchester United manager last year.

The Telegraph now claim Diomande is emerging as an ambitious target for Palace this summer, but there could be a major battle for his signature.

Ousmane Diomande has host of big-name transfer suitors

CaughtOffside understands that Diomande is still on the radar of big names like Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern, as well as Palace and Villa.

Sporting are also likely to insist on their asking price of £67m, which will surely prove too expensive for Palace in particular.

Still, the Telegraph note that the south Londoners have Marc Guehi in the final year of his contract, so that could mean a summer sale is on the cards.

That might then give Palace a decent amount of money to work with to sign Diomande as a replacement.

Ousmane Diomande looks ideal for Chelsea’s project

It remains to be seen what Diomande will decide, or who will make him the most tempting offer, but Chelsea look like an ideal destination for him.

The Ivory Coast international fits in well with the Blues’ policy of recruiting the best young players from all over the world.

Starting opportunities would surely be limited at Arsenal due to the presence of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, but Diomande wouldn’t have that problem at Chelsea.

One imagines Enzo Maresca would make Diomande a starter over unconvincing performers like Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah.

Chelsea also like Jorrel Hato as they look for new signings in defence this summer.