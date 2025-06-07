Report: Man United rival Arsenal & Chelsea for ambitious £84m transfer of 22 G/A winger

Rafael Leao with his AC Milan teammates (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly one of the main clubs now in contention to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao this summer.

The Red Devils could do with making major changes to their attack this summer, and a big name like Leao could be a dream signing.

The Portugal international has been superb during his time in Serie A, and Man Utd now seem to be battling Bayern Munich to sign him, according to Fichajes.

Fichajes state that Leao could cost as much as €100m (£84m), so clearly he won’t come cheap, and it perhaps seems a bit ambitious of United to try to lure him to Old Trafford when they don’t have European football.

Rafael Leao is also a transfer target for Arsenal and Chelsea

As CaughtOffside recently revealed, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in Leao this summer, with the Blues even holding some initial talks.

The 25-year-old is also being considered by the Gunners, but he’s not their priority and is seen as a possible alternative to Nico Williams.

Fichajes don’t mention these clubs, but state that United and Bayern are the main teams now showing an interest in Leao.

MUFC could do with signing Leao as an upgrade on flops and misfits like Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.

Bayern, meanwhile, might be about to lose Leroy Sane on a free transfer, so could do with a signing out wide.

Will we see Rafael Leao in the Premier League?

It would be exciting to see a talent like Leao in English football, but at the moment it doesn’t seem like there’s anything particularly concrete or advanced going on with this one.

Chelsea seem like the main team to watch, from our understanding, but it’s also worth noting that the west London giants have also been linked with several other similar players.

Leao would probably be needed most at United right now, but most outlets (such as TBR Football) are instead linking them with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.