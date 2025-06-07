Regis Le Bris, Manager of Sunderland, lifts The Sky Bet Championship Play-Off trophy. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sunderland are interested in signing the Mali international Modibo Sagnan from Montpellier during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Africafoot, the player wants to compete in the Premier League, and he wants to join a big club after Montpellier’s relegation last season.

The report further claims that Sunderland have submitted a €5 million bid to sign the 26-year-old central defender. However, they will face competition from Leeds United as well.

It will be interesting to see if Sunderland can convince the player to join them.

Sunderland need a defender

Sunderland have secured promotion to the Premier League alongside Leeds United and Burnley. They will need to improve the squad if they want to establish themselves as Premier League regulars. They will not want to go down next season.

They need to improve defensively, and that 26-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. He has a towering presence and the physicality to do well in English football. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Leeds keen on Modibo Sagnan

Leeds United could be an attractive destination for the player as well. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they will look to establish themselves as top-flight regulars next season. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to hijack his move to Sunderland. They have the resources to get the deal done.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Montpellier will need to trim their wage bill following relegation, and they will certainly welcome a bidding war for the 26-year-old central defender so that they can recoup as much as possible for him.

Convincing the player to join the club will not be difficult for either of the two clubs. It remains to be seen which of them can agree on a few with his club.

Leeds want 29-G/A star as injury expert opens up on potential “issues with his medical”