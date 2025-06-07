“Dangerous” Chelsea star the only England player to escape Thomas Tuchel criticism

Thomas Tuchel at his England press conference (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

England manager Thomas Tuchel was clearly not happy with his players after the 1-0 win over Andorra on Saturday evening.

Harry Kane scored the winner for the Three Lions, but it was far from a convincing performance against weak opposition.

Tuchel is clearly aware that there will be tougher tests to come, and he hit out at the attitude of his players in this game.

However, the German tactician did reserve some praise for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, whom he admitted looked the most “dangerous” player in the team, as he spoke to ITV Sport…

"I did not like the lack of urgency… It's still a World Cup qualifier" ?@gabrielclarke05 gets an honest assessment from Thomas Tuchel after his England side managed a 1-0 against Andorra#ITVFootball | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/r8j31zPpvt — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 7, 2025

Madueke is still working his way to becoming an England regular, but he gave a good account of himself against Andorra.

How important can Noni Madueke be for Chelsea and England?

Madueke wasn’t always a guaranteed starter for Chelsea in the season just gone, so it remains to be seen what the future could hold for him for club and country.

The 23-year-old will need to become more of a regular at club level in order to further establish himself in the England team, where there’s a lot of competition.

Madueke had a chance today as Bukayo Saka was out of the game, but the Arsenal winger will probably continue as first choice in that position.

Noni Madueke could leave Chelsea

Speaking to the Metro, former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel suggested he could see Madueke leaving Chelsea this summer.

“Enzo knows Noni can do better, he knows there’s a lot more there,” Mikel said.

“I think Noni has taken it on board sometimes but he can do better. If he is the player that is going to have to be let go to bring in another top winger, it’s not a bad idea but for me, I would keep him and bring in someone else.

“Because the talent is there. But he needs to perform week in week out. The manager knows better than anyone else, he must have seen something in him we haven’t seen. Maybe how he trains, how he applies himself, I don’t know, if that is going to happen, maybe there is a reason Maresca wants to get rid of him. But as a Chelsea fan, I keep him.”