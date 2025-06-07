“Complicated” Newcastle & Man City deal “on stand-by”, according to Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Pep Guardiola and Eddie Howe
Pep Guardiola and Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s bid to sign Newcastle United right-back Tino Livramento has seemingly run into problems and is currently on hold.

The 22-year-old has long been regarded as a big prospect since his days in Chelsea’s academy, and he’s certainly impressed during his time at Newcastle.

It seems Man City had an interest in signing Livramento, but Fabrizio Romano now reports that the deal looks to be on stand-by.

See below for details as Romano has posted on X about the Livramento to Man City transfer now looking complicated…

Romano said: “Negotiations for Tino Livramento to Man City are currently complicated and on stand-by. Newcastle are not reducing their asking price as they want to keep Livramento, almost impossible to agree on terms in time for Club World Cup.”

Newcastle want to keep Tino Livramento

Newcastle fans will be delighted to see that their club is fighting to keep hold of its best players, with Livramento sure to continue to be a key part of Eddie Howe’s side.

It seems City won’t get the England international in in time for the Club World Cup, but it will be interesting to see if this saga is revived later in the summer.

Pep Guardiola could do with bringing in a new right-back as a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, and Livramento seems an ideal choice.

Tino Livramento in action for Newcastle United
Tino Livramento in action for Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
Enzo Maresca and Hugo Ekitike
Talks “in recent days” as journalist provides update on €100m Chelsea transfer
Chelsea flag and yellow 'breaking news' banner
“Agreement in principle” – £50m star agrees seven-year Chelsea contract
Noni Madueke, Wesley Fofana, and John Obi Mikel
“Bit of tension” – Chelsea legend worried Blues star could leave this summer

Newcastle, however, have just enjoyed a superb season in which they won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League.

It’s vital for the Magpies to keep this squad together and strengthen it further, instead of letting key members of the squad join a top four rival.

More Stories Tino Livramento

3 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

    1. he’s not going anywhere, Eddie Howe has blatantly said no and he’s blocked anything. Stop making up bullshit clickbait horse manure .
      The entitlement that our players will just automatically leave because one of the septic 6 want them is beyond contempt…..
      That’s 7 of the players and even Eddie Howe now to Tottenham, haha , like he’d take a step down to that clown show .
      Go back to university and learn the art of journalism

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *