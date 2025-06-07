Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur seen in the stands. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with multiple managers in recent weeks, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that they approached Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian manager is currently at Marseille, and he wishes to stay there. He has turned down the approach from Tottenham. They are now expected to advance in talks with Thomas Frank from Brentford, as per Romano.

It appears that the Danish manager is not the front runner for the job.

Roberto De Zerbi would have been a superb option

De Zerbi has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Brighton, and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola labelled him as “one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years”.

There is no doubt that the Italian is a top-class manager, and he would’ve been an excellent appointment for Tottenham. However, he has no desire to leave the French club right now.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can bring in the right addition during the summer transfer window. They must get their managerial appointment right this summer. They had a disappointing Premier League campaign last year, and they will hope to bounce back strongly.

The right manager could get the best out of their players next season. There is no doubt that they have a quality squad, but Ange Postecoglou failed to harness their true potential.

Tottenham keen on Thomas Frank

Frank has done an outstanding job at Brentford, and there is no doubt that he would be a quality appointment as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Apart from bringing in a quality manager, they need to plug the weaknesses in their squad as well. They need multiple signings in order to truly match up to the European elite next season.

They have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they need a deeper squad with more quality.