Tottenham legend Teddy Sheringham has fired a warning to Brentford boss Thomas Frank about taking on the job to replace Ange Postecoglou.

Frank has done impressive work during his time in charge of Brentford, and it’s not too surprising to see that he’s now being linked with a big name like Spurs.

Postecoglou was sacked by Tottenham yesterday, despite leading the north Londoners to Europa League glory in the season just gone.

The Australian tactician may have delivered silverware, but his team’s Premier League form was really poor in 2024/25, so it perhaps makes sense that the club have decided to make a change.

Teddy Sheringham on Thomas Frank to Tottenham rumours

Discussing the managerial situation at his old side, Sheringham raised concerns about Frank’s ability to make the step up from Brentford to Tottenham.

The former England star also couldn’t hide his disappointment that Postecoglou was ultimately shown the door.

“Thomas Frank is okay. He’s alright. He’s doing well at Brentford,” Sheringham told talkSPORT.

“I know Tottenham hadn’t won anything for ages before the Europa League this season, but they’re expected to win things, and managing Brentford and managing Tottenham are two different things.

“It would be interesting to see how Thomas Frank does because who knows, are they excited by him coming in?”

He added: “I love the way Ange plays football – a bit like Mauricio Pochettino.

“He takes the game to the opposition and he entertains, he wants to win the game. He’s not there to win on the break and I’ve loved that about Ange.”

On the season just gone, he added: “When you look back in years to come and remember the celebrations, I know boys that were out there and the celebrations for two days after were absolutely fantastic in Bilbao.

“That’s what football is all about, remembering the good stuff, winning things and looking back on it.”