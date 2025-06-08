Samu Aghehowa of Spain clashes with Eray Coemert of Switzerland (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Premier League clubs are stepping up their efforts to sign up FC Porto’s young Spanish striker Samu Aghehowa.

Aghehowa’s physical strength, speed and solid structure make him a player who can adapt to the Premier League.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Aston Villa see Aghehowa as the ideal name to fill the gap in their attacking unit. The young striker, who has a similar playing style to Duran, is thought to be able to meet the team’s needs.

Aghehowa is a player in demand

However, Aston Villa are not alone in their pursuit of the player. Clubs such as West Ham, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are also closely following the Spanish striker’s situation.

The Portuguese team aims to recoup around €70-75 million for the young striker, and they are in no rush to sell him. The player has a €100 million release clause in his contract.

The player scored 25 goals for Porto last season, and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the English clubs. It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer. The opportunity to join a top club could be quite exciting for him.

Aston Villa have an exciting project, and they will be hoping to compete in European football regularly. Signing a talented young player like Aghehowa would be ideal. He has been labelled as a “very intelligent” player.

Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea need Samu Aghehowa

Meanwhile, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are in need of a quality striker as well. Players like Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, Gabriel Jesus and Nicolas Jackson have been mediocre, and the aforementioned clubs will need to bring in better quality players if they are serious about fighting for major trophies.

Aghehowa is a prodigious young talent with tremendous potential, and he could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. Even though he is likely to cost a lot of money, he could justify the investment in the long term.