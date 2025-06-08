Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, looks on during a press conference. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez during the summer window, as per SPORT.

The report via SportWitness claims that Aston will have already made contact regarding a potential move. Chelsea have recently submitted an offer for Lopez.

The 22-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he could prove to be a superb long-term investment for the club. They need more creativity and technical ability in the final third, and Lopez would be a solid acquisition.

Manchester United are keen on the Barcelona star as well.

Aston Villa need more ingenuity

Lopez will add goals and creativity to the side. He will also help Aston Villa dominate proceedings in the middle of the park. He is capable of operating in the number ten role as well as a central midfielder. He has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for Aston Villa.

The West Midlands club will look to push for Champions League qualification next season, and they need quality players. It remains to be seen whether they can convince Barcelona to sell a prodigious young talent like Lopez.

The midfielder scored eight goals last season and picked up 10 assists along the way.

Fermin Lopez is an elite prospect

Lopez will only improve with coaching and experience, and he could be an excellent long-term investment for Aston Villa. They need to buy quality players if they want to compete with the elite clubs. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the midfielder to join them.

The report from Sport claims that Lopez has no intention of forcing an exit from Barcelona. He has recently won the league title with the Spanish club, and he will look to continue pushing for major trophies with them.

It is fair to assume that Aston Villa might have to make a substantial financial effort in order to turn his head. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.