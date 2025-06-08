(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

It’s true: Dortmund have rejected Chelsea’s first offer for Jamie Gittens ahead of the provisional window deadline.

The Blues are hoping to secure the Bundesliga winger as part of efforts to revamp their forward line this summer.

They’ve certainly been given encouragement in this process, with Gittens having informed BVB that he wants to leave this summer.

Enzo Maresca’s men are also understood to be in talks with Hugo Ekitike’s camp. However, Frankfurt are standing firm on their €100m [£84.3m] valuation of the Frenchman.

Chelsea want to sign Jamie Gittens before Club World Cup

There is a clear time pressure – the provisional window is set to close on Tuesday June 10 (reopening on Monday June 16).

Dortmund rejected a first offer of €42m [£35.5m] from Chelsea and are now demanding €70m [£59m].

The Stamford Bridge-based outfit won’t be deterred by this opening setback. We understand that Chelsea are already preparing their next offer, as they’re keen to bring the player on board in time for their upcoming Club World Cup campaign.

This is particularly pressing for Chelsea, given their available roster of wingers has become lighter with Jadon Sancho’s enforced return to Manchester United.

Gittens wants Premier League move

It’s worth pointing out that Chelsea will have to pay above Gittens’ estimated market value of €50m [£42.1m] to bring the player to London before the Club World Cup.

Jamie Gittens completed more successful dribbles per 90 (3.9) than any other player in the Bundesliga in 2024/25 (1000+ mins). ?? pic.twitter.com/WLUvbeggMp — WhoScored (@WhoScored) June 2, 2025

The special transfer window for teams participating in the tournament closes on Tuesday June 10 at 7pm. So there is a serious time pressure for the Premier League side, as players taking part in the competition must be under contract with their respective clubs by that point.

This presents a conundrum for Chelsea’s recruitment team, as the club could also stand to receive a notable cash prize of over €100m [£84.3m] if they win the Club World Cup.

Naturally, Borussia Dortmund wants to take advantage of this.

Has Gittens secured personal terms with Chelsea?

Jamie Gittens and Chelsea are said to have already agreed on a contract until 2032.

The forward will reportedly earn an annual salary of €6.5m [£5.4m] – nearly double what he’s currently on at Dortmund (€3.5m [£2.9m]).

