Mike Maignan in action for AC Milan. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Chelsea are in the market for a new goalkeeper, and they look set to complete a deal for their top target in time for the Club World Cup.

It’s no secret that Chelsea have been unimpressed with their goalkeeping options in recent years. Current players Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen have also failed to convince over the last 12 months, and as a result, the decision was taken for a new ‘keeper to be sought this summer.

In recent weeks, it has become clear that Chelsea’s primary target for the goalkeeper position is Mike Maignan. The France international is keen to make the move to Stamford Bridge, and it looks like he will do so in the coming days.

Chelsea close in on Mike Maignan signing after new offer sent

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea have submitted their latest offer for Maignan, worth in the region of €15m. The UEFA Conference League champions are determined to get a deal done before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

And there is a belief that this will be the case. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), Chelsea are expected to finalise an agreement with Milan in the next 48 hours. It’s noted that a deal could end up being valued at €18m, which would still be a very good price despite his contract expiring next summer.

Chelsea will desperate hope that Maignan’s arrival will solve their goalkeeping problems. And if he does make the move, it would be no surprise to see at least one of Sanchez or Jorgensen move on after the Club World Cup. The Blues will be keen to continue raising funds that can be reinvested in first team signings, and this would be another avenue to explore.