Liverpool are closing in on the capture of the German International attacker Florian Wirtz.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks, and Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has now confirmed that the player is likely to complete his transfer to the Premier League champions next week.

He said: “I expect the medical to take place in the next few days”.

Wirtz is an elite prospect

The 22-year-old has been one of the best young players in the world over the last couple of seasons, and he should prove to be an excellent addition for Liverpool. They are expected to pay a club record fee for the player. It will be interesting to see if Wirtz can hit the ground running in the Premier League.

He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football, and he will look to establish himself as an indispensable asset for the club.

Liverpool will need Florian Wirtz

Liverpool need more creativity and goals, and Wirtz could be the ideal acquisition for them. He had 31 goal contributions last season. His number could improve when he is playing alongside top-class players next season.

Wirtz is capable of operating on the flanks as well as centrally. His versatility will be an added bonus for Liverpool.

Liverpool will help to wrap up his signing quickly and focus on other incoming. They have already strengthened the squad with the signing of Jeremie Frimpong. It remains to be seen whether Wirtz can reunite with the Dutch international at Liverpool after playing with him at Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool won the Premier League title last season, and they are one of the biggest clubs in the world. They could provide the 22-year-old with the opportunity to fight for major trophies consistently. He will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football once again.