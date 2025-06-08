Viktor Gyokeres is choosing between Arsenal and Man United for this next move (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images, Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Arsenal and Man United are both in the market for a new striker this summer, and they have both set their sights on Viktor Gyokeres. The Sporting CP man is expected to move to the Premier League following an incredible scoring season in 2024-25, in which he found the back of the net 54 times in only 52 appearances.

In recent days, Man United have stepped up their interest in Gyokeres, whom they hope to complete their attacking trident alongside Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. But the chances of him reuniting with Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford appear to have reduced.

Viktor Gyokeres prefers to join Arsenal over Man United

According to The Mirror, Gyokeres prefers to join Arsenal this summer, and this is believed to have been communicated to Sporting. The Gunners have him and Benjamin Sesko as their two candidates for the striker position, and despite recent movement for the RB Leipzig man, these developments could see them switch over.

Sporting are prepared to sell Gyokeres this summer after two years at the club, in which he has scored 97 goals in only 102 appearances across all competitions. They are demanding a fee in excess of £60m, which would be affordable for Arsenal.

While this news is not great for Man United, it is believed that Gyokeres would still welcome a move to Old Trafford if it were to materialise. And in the event that Arsenal prioritise the signing of Sesko, it would give the beaten Europa League finalists a very good chance of getting their man.

It remains to be seen where Gyokeres ends up this summer. Arsenal may have the edge now, but there is still every chance that the prolific Swedish striker ends up joining former manager Amorim at Man United.