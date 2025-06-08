The Leeds United team huddle prior to the Sky Bet Championship match against Hull City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United players Darko Gyabi, Sam Greenwood, and Joe Gelhardt are likely to be sold during the summer window.

According to a report, Leeds are looking to phase out players who find themselves on the fringes of the first-team squad. The three players are unlikely to play a key part in their Premier League campaign next season, and Leeds will look to cash in on them. It remains to be seen whether Leeds can find suitable destinations for the three players during the summer transfer window.

Gyabi, Greenwood and Gelhardt need to move on

All three players are still quite young, and they have a bright future ahead of themselves. They should look to join a club where they will get ample first-team action. According to a report from The Athletic, the three players are unlikely to get any gametime next season, and it would make sense for Leeds to sell them.

They will look to recoup some money from their departure and improve the playing squad. Leeds need to bring in quality players in order to do well in the Premier League next season.

Meanwhile, the three players spent last season on loan away from Leeds, and they will look to sort out their permanent futures soon. It remains to be seen whether they can secure a move away from Leeds United and focus on their football once again.

Leeds need to improve their squad

Meanwhile, Leeds have secured promotion to the Premier League and they will look to do well in the top-flight next year. It remains to be seen whether they can establish themselves as top-flight regulars.

Leeds have a quality squad at their disposal, but they need more experience and depth in order to survive in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether they can get rid of the fringe players and improve the squad adequately.