Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, acknowledges the fans as he celebrates victory. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been urged to sign Japhet Tanganga during the summer transfer window.

The player could be available for a fee of just £1.2 million during the summer transfer window because of a clause in his contract. Premier League clubs will be able to trigger the release clause this summer, and Lee Hendrie has urged all three promoted clubs to sign the player.

Newly-promoted clubs sent transfer message

He said on FLW: “Well, it’s absolutely nothing really when you think about it, with the fees that we see these days, but obviously he sees himself stepping back into the Premier League which – I’ve watched him at Millwall quite a lot – and you can see that he’s got that strength, that power,” Hendrie said. “To be fair he obviously backs himself to take that step up, but yes, i’d be very surprised if one of the newly-promoted clubs wouldn’t take a punt on him. “I think it’d be crazy if they didn’t go and activate that release clause, he can definitely do a job for sure so it would not surprise me if that was in the summertime it happens.”

The 26-year-old was at Millwall last season, and he was quite impressive for them. There is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well. He has played in the top flight with Tottenham in the past.

Tanganga has been linked with Wolves in recent months.

Japhet Tanganga could fancy Leeds move

The opportunity to join a Premier League club will be quite exciting for the players as well. It remains to be seen whether clubs like Leeds United are prepared to trigger the exit clause. They have the resources to get the deal done, and Tanganga could prove to be a huge bargain at that price.

He is entering the peak years of his career, and he could help Leeds improve defensively. They need to improve their squad if they want to survive in the Premier League next season. They will not want to go down to the Championship at the end of next season. It remains to be seen whether they can establish themselves as top-flight regulars.

Tanganga will look to prove his worth in the top flight next season if the transfer goes through. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The three clubs have the resources to pay the asking price for him.