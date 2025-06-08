Arne Slot and Luis Diaz (Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool rebuffed a Luis Diaz approach from Barcelona earlier this week, but it’s believed that there is still chances for a deal to happen this summer.

Barcelona have Diaz as one of their leading transfer targets for the summer, as they seek to improve their attacking options after winning La Liga. And on top of this, Al-Nassr have also shown interest in the Colombia international – but for now, Liverpool are not entertaining the possibility of a sale.

However, there is a chance that things change throughout the summer, depending on how Diaz himself considers his future.

Liverpool may U-turn on decision not to sell Luis Diaz

Speaking to Football Insider, transfer expert Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Liverpool could consider selling Diaz if he pushes to leave this summer.

“They are having contract talks with him right now and they’re ongoing, but maybe the only way that Luis Diaz leaves this summer is if he pushes for a move. I don’t think Liverpool will be actively pushing him out the door, they’ll want to keep him.

“If the player maybe has his head turned by a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League or elsewhere, then potentially something could open up. But I just think right now, Liverpool have no plans to sell Diaz, and I think the player himself is quite content at Anfield as well.”

For now, it appears that the situation with Diaz is more fluid than first thought, and this gives hope to Barcelona and Al-Nassr. Much could depend on the outcome of the ongoing contract situations between player and club, given that the 28-year-old only has another two years remaining on his current deal at Anfield. In this regard, there may end up being another opening.