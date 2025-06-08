Liverpool plot blockbuster £100m move for “top class” player to play alongside Wirtz

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on, during a pitch inspection. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak during the summer transfer window.

The Swedish International is undoubtedly the best striker in the Premier League, and he had an outstanding season with Newcastle. He helped them secure Champions League qualification, and he also guided them to an English League Cup win.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool manager Arne Slot wants the club to sign Isak. The 25-year-old scored 27 goals last season.

Liverpool need Alexander Isak

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has labelled him as a “top class” player who would walk into any team. There is no doubt that Liverpool need a quality striker. Darwin Nunez managed seven goals in all competitions last season, and Liverpool need an upgrade. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for Isak across the line.

Newcastle do not want to lose their best player, and they are hoping to tie him down to a new deal. However, Liverpool are ready to accelerate their for the player. They are ready to offer €120 million (£100m) for the Swedish international.

More Stories / Latest News
Report: Aston Villa initiate move to sign 18-G/A title-winning midfielder
Insider reveals Liverpool could change transfer stance on Barcelona target
“He can make an impact” – Man United told to sign winger wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool

Can the Reds convince Newcastle to sell?

Alexander Isak in action for Newcastle Utd
Alexander Isak in action for Newcastle Utd (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are tempted to sell the player in the coming weeks. Convincing the striker should not be too difficult for Liverpool. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for the Premier League champions will be hard to turn down. He has proven himself at Newcastle, and he could look to take the next step in his career. Liverpool could provide him with the platform to win league titles and the Champions League.

Liverpool are expected to complete a club-record move for Florian Wirtz, and it will be interesting to see if they can afford two big-money signings in one window.

More Stories Alexander Isak

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *