Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on, during a pitch inspection. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak during the summer transfer window.

The Swedish International is undoubtedly the best striker in the Premier League, and he had an outstanding season with Newcastle. He helped them secure Champions League qualification, and he also guided them to an English League Cup win.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool manager Arne Slot wants the club to sign Isak. The 25-year-old scored 27 goals last season.

Liverpool need Alexander Isak

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has labelled him as a “top class” player who would walk into any team. There is no doubt that Liverpool need a quality striker. Darwin Nunez managed seven goals in all competitions last season, and Liverpool need an upgrade. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for Isak across the line.

Newcastle do not want to lose their best player, and they are hoping to tie him down to a new deal. However, Liverpool are ready to accelerate their for the player. They are ready to offer €120 million (£100m) for the Swedish international.

Can the Reds convince Newcastle to sell?

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are tempted to sell the player in the coming weeks. Convincing the striker should not be too difficult for Liverpool. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for the Premier League champions will be hard to turn down. He has proven himself at Newcastle, and he could look to take the next step in his career. Liverpool could provide him with the platform to win league titles and the Champions League.

Liverpool are expected to complete a club-record move for Florian Wirtz, and it will be interesting to see if they can afford two big-money signings in one window.