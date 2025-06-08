Ruben Amorim and Kaoru Mitoma (Photo by Annice Lyn/Manchester United via Getty Images, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Man United have been making moves during the summer transfer window, despite failing to qualify for Europe next season. Matheus Cunha has already signed, while a deal for Bryan Mbeumo is also expected to be finalised in the coming weeks. And they will not be the only attackers to join.

A striker is also wanted, with Man United officials not prepared to count on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirzkee for another season. But on top of this, there could still another winger/attacking midfielder sought – and if this is the case, one possible option may end up being Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma.

Man United told to make summer move for Kaoru Mitoma

Speaking to Metro (via TEAMtalk), former Man United player Gary Pallister believes that a move for Mitoma should be considered on top of deals for Cunha and Mbeumo.

“I don’t think you can ever have enough attacking options and we have seen what Kaoru Mitoma can do in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford might be leaving the club and Amad Diallo was the only forward hitting his top level before he got injured, the club needs backup in those areas. If Mitoma is available then I’d like to see him at Old Trafford, he can make an impact.”

Mitoma has already attracted interest from Premier League clubs in recent weeks. Arsenal have him as an option for their left wing position, while Liverpool have also been linked. But as has been shown in the cases of Cunha and Mbeumo, Man United are more than capable of convincing players to join them despite not having European football next season.

It remains to be seen if Mitoma leaves Brighton this summer. If so, a move to Old Trafford could end up being a possibility.