Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among clubs keen on signing the Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer.

According to Fichajes, the 28-year-old will be a free agent in the summer, and the English clubs are keeping close tabs on his situation. It is no secret that they need to add more depth to the attacking unit, and the 28-year-old could be a useful acquisition.

Even though he has not been at his best in recent seasons, he has previously shown his quality in the Premier League, and a fresh start could bring out the best in him. Calvert-Lewin has scored 71 goals and picked up 22 assists for Everton.

He has been linked with Newcastle United as well.

Man United need attacking depth

The opportunity to join a club like Manchester United will be quite attractive for the player. It would be a huge step in his career.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need to improve multiple areas of their squad, and they could use a couple of bargain additions. Signing the striker on a free transfer would allow them to invest in the other areas of their squad.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been quite poor, and the Red Devils will need alternatives.

Tottenham need Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Similarly, Tottenham need more options at their disposal. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season, and they need a deeper squad with more quality. Dominic Solanke has had a mixed debut campaign, and Tottenham cannot rely on him to score goals consistently. They need another attacker to support him, and the Everton star could be ideal for them.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He will look to join a competitive club, and the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham will be attractive for him. Both clubs have the resources to get the deal done, and they could offer him a lucrative contract as well.