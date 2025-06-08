Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, acknowledges the fans prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking to build a squad for the future, and they have identified multiple top young talents they could sign this summer.

Reports via NUFCBlog claim that Newcastle are plotting a move for Oliver Goodbrand from Scotland, and the player is set to undergo a medical with the Premier League club soon.

They are also keen on Alfie Hutchison. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can strike an agreement with Rangers Glasgow for the 16-year-old. Both players are highly rated in Scotland, and they have a bright future. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can sign them in the coming weeks.

Youngsters will be attracted to Newcastle move

They have an exciting project and a formidable squad. Both youngsters are likely to be attracted to the idea of joining them. Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they managed to win the English League Cup as well. They are looking to build a formidable squad capable of fighting for major trophies regularly. They need to invest in talented young players who can develop into important players for them in future.

It remains to be seen whether they can add to the formidable pool of young talent already at the club. Goodbrand and Hutchison have the ability to develop into first-team players for Newcastle, and the Magpies could help the two players improve.

Players like Oliver Goodbrand could be future assets

Newcastle will be hoping to sign the two players for a reasonable amount of money. They could prove to be major bargains in the long term. Regular football in England could accelerate their development and help them fulfil their potential.

It is fair to assume that they will join up with the Newcastle youth team for now. However, they will look to break into the first team scene in future.