Joao Pedro is wanted by Newcastle (Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Newcastle are determined to sign at least one attacker this summer, and having missed out on Bryan Mbeumo, they have moved on to another Premier League star.

Mbeumo was Newcastle’s top target for the right wing position in their squad, but they have been forced to abandon their pursuit after the Brentford man signalled his intention to join Man United this summer.

This has forced Newcastle to alter their summer plans. They have since been linked with Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga, and now they are prepared to step up their pursuit of a player that they almost signed three years ago.

Newcastle step up pursuit of Joao Pedro

As reported by The Telegraph, Newcastle have increased their interest in a summer move for Brighton forward Joao Pedro. The 23-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal, is expected to be available on the market during the upcoming transfer window, and the Carabao Cup winners are prepared to be at the front of the queue.

Back in 2022, Newcastle came very close to signing Pedro when he was at Watford, before a move broke down. He joined Brighton a year later, and now he could land at the destination that he was expected to go.

It’s believed that Brighton would want a fee in excess of £60m in order to sell Pedro this summer. But given that Newcastle see him as an ideal profile for Eddie Howe’s squad, it would be no surprise to see that asking price matched when negotiations get underway.

It remains to be seen where Pedro ends up by the end of the summer. It is possible that he remains at Brighton for at least one more season, but at this stage, Newcastle look to be readying themselves to bring him to St James’ Park.