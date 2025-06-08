Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, applauds the fans. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old striker has struggled to live up to the expectations since the big-money move from Atalanta.

There have been rumours that he could look to return to Italy in the summer. However, the player has now revealed that he is fully committed to the project at the club, and he is looking to return to Manchester United after a short break.

Rasmus Hojlund on his future

He said via Sky Sports: “I have a contract until 2030, so I expect to play for Manchester United. I am looking forward to a little summer break, and then I am fully dedicated to the project.”

There is no doubt that he is a talented player with a bright future, and he will look to get back to his best. Manchester United are in desperate need of a reliable striker, and the Denmark international will look to establish himself as a key player for the club. He is still getting to grips with life in the Premier League, and it remains to be seen whether he can raise his performance levels next season.

Hojlund scored 10 goals last season, and he picked up four assists.

Man United need quality signings

Manchester United have had a disappointing season, and they need to bounce back strongly. They will need quality players in order to do that. They have been linked with multiple strikers in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see if they decide to replace Hojlund this summer.

A club of their stature will be desperate to win major trophies, and they might need to invest in established stars. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.