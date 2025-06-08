Fans of Tottenham Hotspur wave small flags in the stands prior to a Premier League match (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to appoint Thomas Frank as their new manager, and they have already opened talks with his representatives.

According to Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook, the 51-year-old manager has informed Brentford that he wants to leave them and join Tottenham. It will come as a huge boost for the north London outfit, and they will be hoping to wrap up the move quickly.

Frank has impressed at Brentford

The Danish manager has done an excellent job at Brentford, and he will be expected to hit the ground running at Tottenham as well. There is no doubt that they have a talented squad, and he will be expected to get the best out of them.

Tottenham finished close to the relegation zone last season, and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly. Frank will be expected to guide them to a top-four finish. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out an agreement quickly.

Brentford under pressure to let Thomas Frank leave

Brentford will not want to lose a quality manager like him, but they are powerless to stop him from leaving. They cannot hope to hold on to Frank against his wishes, and they will eventually have to agree to let him go.

Tottenham relieved Ange Postecoglou of his duties after he won the UEFA Europa League last season. Despite the success in the club competition, the league performances were disastrous under the Australian manager. A fresh start would be ideal for Tottenham.

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League, and he will look to take up a new challenge. The opportunity to manage a top club cannot be turned down. He will hope to push for trophies with Tottenham. Frank has excelled at Brentford, but he will not be able to fight for major trophies with them. It makes sense for him to move on.