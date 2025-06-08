Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, greets Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have made significant progress in their attempts to bring Brentford manager Thomas Frank to the club.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that the London side are moving quickly, but the deal appears to be dependent on a few key points.

Firstly, Tottenham are reportedly ready to activate the release clause in Frank’s contract with Brentford. However, Brentford are looking for alternative solutions as they do not want to lose their successful manager. The club are considering the possibility of offering Frank a new contract.

Tottenham hierarchy impressed

Meanwhile, Tottenham are continuing their search for a manager in a very intense manner. It is stated that Johan Lange and Daniel Levy have a direct role in the process of determining the new manager after Ange Postecoglou’s departure.

Frank is seen as the ideal candidate to helm their long-term project. His consistent performances in the Premier League have impressed the Tottenham management.

However, the Danish manager’s strong ties to Brentford could prolong the process. That said, there have been progress in the talks. If an agreement is reached, Tottenham’s goals for next season could change dramatically.

The club is considering reshaping its transfer strategy in line with Thomas Frank’s demands. The Brentford manager aims to compete with Manchester United for Bryan Mbeumo if he comes to Tottenham.

Thomas Frank would be the ideal fit

Tottenham need a manager with a balanced approach, and Frank could be the ideal appointment for them. Postecoglou was often criticised for his overly aggressive attacking system. In addition to that, the Danish manager has shown that he can work with limited resources, and his teams tend to punch above their weight. He could be the ideal fit for Tottenham.

As far as Mbeumo is concerned, Frank managed to get the best out of him at Brentford, and his arrival at Tottenham could give them an edge in the transfer race.