Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, but the player has now turned down a mega offer from Al Hilal.

According to Alfredo Pedulla (h/t Football Italia), the player wants to continue in European football for now.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He has been linked with clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United in recent weeks. The development will come as a boost for the Premier League clubs.

It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. He will cost €75 million this summer, and Napoli are looking to get rid of the player permanently.

Chelsea need an update on Nicolas Jackson if they want to win major trophies, and Manchester United have not been able to get the best out of Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee.

Victor Osimhen turns down mega-money

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal were willing to offer him wages of around €30 million per season, plus bonuses. The Nigerian international has decided to turn down the lucrative proposal so that he can continue in Europe for now.

🚨Breaking News🚨 Victor Osimhen Rejects Al Hilal’s offer! Despite an offer of over €30 million per season plus bonuses. All this after the club respected Napoli’s requests at lunchtime (the famous €75 million clause with payment in three instalments). Osimhen wants to… — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 8, 2025

Osimhen should join a European club

It is certainly a wise decision from the player at this stage of his career. He is at the peak of his powers, and he needs to compete at the highest level at a top European club. He will be hoping to win major trophies in the coming seasons.

The 26-year-old is regarded as one of the best strikers in world football, and he has been outstanding for Galatasaray during his loan spell at the Turkish club. He will now look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football.

It remains to be seen if any top club is willing to provide him with an exit route this summer. There is no doubt that he is a top-class player who could transform most teams in the attack. Osimhen scored 37 goals and picked up eight assists last season.