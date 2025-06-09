Leicester City tipped as transfer suitors for Premier League-winning Englishman

Leicester City are reportedly in the mix for the potential transfer of Besiktas midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.

A report from Turkish outlet Fotomac states that the former Liverpool man could be allowed to leave by Besiktas manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Although nothing has been confirmed by the player or by either club at this stage, Fotomac claim that Leicester have made a contract offer to Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 31-year-old could make sense as a tempting signing for the Foxes as they prepare for life in the Championship next season.

Leicester can’t afford to be too picky, so could do well to pick up someone like Oxlade-Chamberlain if he’s available.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain transfer would come with some risks

At the same time, however, a move for Oxlade-Chamberlain could be risky due to his recent injury record.

Although Oxlade-Chamberlain was once a key player for Liverpool, and Arsenal before that, he has faded somewhat in recent years, and looks a shadow of his former self.

Oxlade-Chamberlain played just nine league games in his final season at Anfield, and most of those won’t have been starts, while he’s since managed 38 appearances in the Turkish league across two seasons.

Still, a move to the King Power Stadium could make sense for Oxlade-Chamberlain at this stage of his career.

The former England international will surely feel he still has something to offer, and stepping down to the Championship might help him regain his confidence and rediscover his best form.

