Alejandro Garnacho after the 2024-25 Europa League final (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal will be in the market for a new left winger this summer, and one of their targets is believed to be Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho.

The Gunners have been linked with several left wingers in recent months, with the expectation being that a signing will be made to replace one of Gabriel Martinello or Leandro Trossard – neither of whom have overly impressed when called upon over the last 12 months.

Nico Williams and Anthony Gordon are just two of the players that Arsenal have their eye on, and the latest name to emerge as a target is Man United outcast Garnacho, who has made it clear that he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea enquire about Alejandro Garnacho

As reported by Gaston Edul (via TEAMtalk), Arsenal have enquired about the details of a possible deal for Garnacho, as have London rivals Chelsea. An unnamed club from outside of England have done the same, but it is believed that the Argentina international would prefer to remain in the Premier League.

Garnacho, who is still only 20, is believed to have an asking price of £50m, which could be very good value for a player that has shown in stages that he is a capable Premier League player. He scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists across all competitions last season, so there is little doubt that he has talent.

Interesting, the report states that Man United would prefer not to sell Garnacho to Arsenal or Chelsea, both of whom they see as direct rivals. As such, there could be difficulties during negotiations if either club makes a move during the second summer transfer window, which opens for business next week. For now, the situation remains wide open.