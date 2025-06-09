Mohammed Kudus has been linked with Arsenal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly held talks over a potential transfer move for West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghana international’s future with the Hammers could be in some doubt after a mixed spell at the London Stadium since joining almost two years ago.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Arsenal are considering Kudus and have had some contact over this potential deal.

The report explains that Kudus is one of a number of options the Gunners have on their list in that area of the pitch, but he won’t come cheap with a price tag in the region of €100m.

Should West Ham sell Mohammed Kudus to Arsenal?

There’s no easy answer for West Ham here with regards to Kudus’ future after a superb debut season with the club, followed by a very disappointing second one.

The former Ajax man looked a joy to watch when he first arrived in English football, finishing the 2023/24 campaign with 14 goals in all competitions.

In the season just gone, however, Kudus was a lot quieter and managed only five goals in total, though West Ham’s entire team also generally performed less well.

It might be that it’s the right time for West Ham to cash in on Kudus, but there might also be some sense in keeping hold of him to see if he can bounce back.

Arsenal need more depth out wide

Kudus could be an ideal option for Arsenal, who need more depth behind Bukayo Saka, but who perhaps won’t want to pay a fortune for it.

If there’s any scope for negotiating Kudus’ price tag down, then this deal could be a no-brainer, but for now it perhaps looks a bit risky.

At the same time, however, if Kudus can get back to his best with a move to the Emirates Stadium, then it could be wise to try striking a deal while West Ham might be more open to selling.