Sources: Personal terms agreed, Arsenal want potential €80m transfer done quickly

Benjamin Sesko in action for RB Leipzig (Getty Images)

Arsenal are continuing to work on the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, with the fee for the player still the main issue.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal have reached an agreement on personal terms with Sesko.

However, Leipzig have set Sesko’s asking price at €80m, his release clause, and the Gunners are still trying to negotiate that fee down.

CaughtOffside understands talks have taken place in London in the last few days, and there is confidence on all sides that a full agreement will eventually be reached.

This is because Mikel Arteta has long made it clear that the Slovenia international is his top target up front.

Benjamin Sesko transfer update – what we know so far

Leipzig’s general manager Marcel Schafer and Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta have had meetings in London to discuss the transfer in recent days.

During that time, it has also been confirmed to us that Arsenal chief Berta has also kept Viktor Gyokeres as another possible option.

Still, Sesko is Arteta’s preference and the 22-year-old was also always likely to leave Leipzig this summer once it was confirmed that they’d missed out on Champions League qualification.

It is not yet clear when a breakthrough in negotiations will be struck, but there is no panic on Arsenal’s side, and no confirmed approaches from other clubs for Sesko.

What Benjamin Sesko can bring to Arsenal

Tall, strong, quick, and with a powerful shot on him, Sesko looks like he has all the ingredients to become an elite centre-forward.

His record of 39 goals in 87 games in his two seasons at Leipzig perhaps isn’t the best, but he only recently turned 22 and should improve with better service around him.

Arsenal tend to dominate the ball and create more chances than Leipzig, so should help Sesko find the back of the net on a regular basis at the Emirates Stadium.