Bryan Mbeumo in action for Brentford against Nottingham Forest (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Tottenham have had contact over trying to beat Manchester United to the transfer of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed reports that Man United have come back in with a second, improved bid for Mbeumo after Brentford rejected an opening offer in the region of €53m.

The Cameroon international has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils, but the issue remains the two clubs agreeing a fee.

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside understands that Tottenham could also get involved, even if Man Utd currently remain Mbeumo’s preference and priority.

Spurs’ interest, however, is linked to the fact that they’re making progress on hiring Brentford’s Thomas Frank as their new manager.

Could Thomas Frank help Tottenham sign Man Utd target Bryan Mbeumo?

Frank has clearly worked well with Mbeumo during their time together at Brentford, but it remains to be seen if this will be enough to significantly change this transfer saga.

The Danish tactician faces a very challenging job at Spurs and it might be that Mbeumo has more faith in the project Ruben Amorim is building at Old Trafford.

Still, nothing has been decided yet, and United will need to come in with an offer that can satisfy Brentford.

CaughtOffside understands that MUFC’s new offer could be an initial £50m plus £10m in add-ons.

Bryan Mbeumo looks a vital signing to bolster misfiring United attack

Attack has been a major problem for United, with the team finishing on a negative goal difference last season.

Marcus Rashford and Antony were poor before being shipped out on loan, and Amorim’s side continued to struggle as the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho couldn’t perform consistently either.

Matheus Cunha has already joined United from Wolves, and if they can bring in Mbeumo as well then they should be a lot stronger next season.