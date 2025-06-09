Done deal: Chelsea confirm signing of star tipped to be “top player” in time for Club World Cup

Mamadou Sarr in action against Desire Doue (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of talented young centre-back Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg, as per their official website.

The Blues have announced that Sarr is joining them on an eight-year contract, potentially keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

Still only 19 years of age, Sarr looks like a huge prospect for the future after playing regularly in Ligue 1 for Strasbourg last season.

A France Under-19 international who is also eligible to play for Senegal, Sarr has completed his move to Chelsea in time to represent Enzo Maresca’s side at the upcoming Club World Cup this summer.

Who is Chelsea’s new signing Mamadou Sarr?

Sarr is not yet the biggest name in world football by a long way, but he is highly regarded after his rapid development in the game in recent times.

Sarr had spells with Lens and Lyon at youth level, and moved to Strasbourg last summer, going on to make 28 appearances for the club in total.

His manager Liam Rosenior is quoted by Chelsea’s official site as heaping praise onto Sarr, saying:” I could talk about him for hours. His nickname is Mamadou Rosenior, he’s my son.

“It’s scary to show such performances at 19 with such calm in the face of such strong teams. He just has to stay humble and calm and he will be a top player for sure.”

Chelsea’s defensive options for 2025/26

Chelsea now have a depth of defensive options on their books, with Sarr competing for a place in central defence with big names like Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo and others.

The west London giants have often shown that they’re willing to give young players a chance to develop under this ownership.

Their transfer strategy has reflected that, with other first-team regulars such as Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto signed at a young age when they didn’t have that much experience.