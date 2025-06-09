Chelsea advancing on one signing but €100m deal looks complicated – Fabrizio Romano exclusive

Hugo Ekitike celebrates a goal for Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Chelsea keep working a lot on the market and they are working in this moment to close the deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jamie Gittens.

Jobe Bellingham will be joining Borussia Dortmund, it’s a here we go, as reported yesterday, and now Chelsea are advancing for Gittens.

Talks are underway between the two clubs and Chelsea are ready to make a new proposal. The player already said yes to the contract, a seven-year deal, so it’s all done on the player side and Chelsea are working on it club-to-club.

Chelsea prioritise Jamie Gittens over Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho is still a player appreciated, still one of the players they like at Chelsea, but they are not the only club in the race for Garnacho, who is expected to leave Manchester United in this summer transfer window so that will be one to watch for sure in the next weeks.

As reported here by Mark Brus, Garnacho is also an option for Bayer Leverkusen in this transfer window, though he could be too expensive for them.

Hugo Ekitike liked by Chelsea, but currently too expensive

Another player they really like at Chelsea, even after signing Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, is Hugo Ekitike.

Hugo Ekitike is really appreciated by Chelsea, he’s a player they really like, but at the moment the negotiation is not closed at all because Chelsea were asking for information to Eintracht Frankfurt about the player and their answer was that his asking price is €100m.

So, that is the price tag from Eintracht, and at the moment that’s too expensive for Chelsea. Let’s see if the price changes or if Chelsea will decide to change their strategies later in the market.

But for the Club World Cup, this deal is completely on standby, and not expected to happen.

Let’s see if later in the window, Chelsea will be able to find a way for Hugo Ekitike, who is one of the strikers they really like and have been following for the whole year when he was fantastic in the Bundesliga with Eintracht.