Chelsea hold talks in recent days over Liverpool & Arsenal transfer target with €50m asking price

Jorrel Hato in action for the Netherlands (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Chelsea have had contacts with Ajax in the last few days about a potential transfer move for Jorrel Hato, while Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United have also asked for information on the player.

Speaking with sources with close access to the player’s entourage, CaughtOffside have been told that Hato is being eyed up by Chelsea for a potential deal later in the summer.

Hato, who can play centre-back or left-back, is likely to be a target for after the Club World Cup, with Chelsea for now focusing on getting deals for Mike Maignan and Jamie Gittens over the line.

The Netherlands international has also long been on the radars of both Arsenal and Liverpool, while Newcastle could also be one to watch.

“Chelsea are aware that other Premier League clubs are closely monitoring Hato’s situation,” our source said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

“Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle have already gathered information and remain attentive. This puts pressure on Chelsea, as waiting too long could allow other teams to gain an advantage in the race.”

Jorrel Hato transfer situation explained

Hato is set to be available for around €50m this summer, with Ajax seemingly resigned to losing the talented 19-year-old, but “holding firm on their asking price”, according to our source.

Although he won’t turn 20 until next year, Hato has already played over 100 games for Ajax, showing great defensive qualities, as well as fine technique on the ball.

It’s easy to see why big clubs are interested in him, even if nothing is advanced for the moment.

What else has been reported on Jorrel Hato?

Speaking a few weeks ago on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano provided his insight into Hato’s situation.

“Jorrel Hato is for sure in the list of Liverpool and Chelsea. Both clubs appreciate the player and have been monitoring him,” Romano said.

“It’s not an easy negotiation with Ajax, he’s a very important player for them, but he’s one of the candidates for these two clubs now they are expected to miss on their target Dean Huijsen.”

Chelsea will now hope they can win the race for Hato as he could be ideal to give them an upgrade on Marc Cucurella at left-back, as well as more options in the centre.

Arsenal perhaps no longer need to make Hato a priority after signing a similar player in Riccardo Calafiori last summer, while Myles Lewis-Skelly also established himself in the first-team in the season just gone.