Cristiano Ronaldo’s emotional reaction to Portugal’s Nations League victory over Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates winning the Nations League (Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo may have won pretty much all there is to win in the game, but at the age of 40 he’s clearly still as hungry as ever.

The Al Nassr forward was full of emotion yesterday after Portugal beat Spain on penalties in the Nations League final, giving him yet another trophy to add to his collection.

Ronaldo has won the Champions League five times, as well as multiple league titles, the European Championships, and individual honours such as the Ballon d’Or.

By comparison, the Nations League isn’t quite as prestigious, but you can still see how much it meant to Ronaldo when last night’s victory was confirmed…

??? Cristiano Ronaldo (40) was emotional after Portugal won the Nations League. ? pic.twitter.com/T0InATGjg8 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 8, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo just keeps on winning

Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down, even at the age of 40, as he scored for Portugal against Spain in last night’s 2-2 draw.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid man will now have his sights set on next year’s World Cup as he looks to finally win the one major trophy that’s eluded him in his career so far.

Many will have thought Ronaldo was finished at this level when he struggled towards the end of his second spell with Man Utd, but that’s clearly not the case.

Ronaldo has now won another major trophy with Portugal and he’s sure to be a key player for his country again at next summer’s World Cup.

Can Portugal win the World Cup?

Ronaldo is not the only star player in this Portugal squad, so they could have a decent shot at winning the World Cup.

Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva are two other world class players with plenty of experience, while there are also up-and-coming talents like Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, and Joao Neves.

And despite his critics, manager Roberto Martinez has just won them a trophy, so could have what it takes to go head to head with more of the best teams in the world in the US next year.