Ruben Amorim addressing the Manchester United fans (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are among four Premier League clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for Roma defender Evan Ndicka this summer.

Sources with a close understanding of Man Utd’s transfer plans have informed CaughtOffside that the club could try strengthening in defence in this window.

Ruben Amorim is keen to bolster his options at the back after a dire 2024/25 campaign, and Ndicka is one name being considered as he could be available.

Meanwhile, other industry insiders have reliably informed CaughtOffside that Ndicka also has interest from Tottenham, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

It is understood that Ndicka can leave Roma for around €40m, though this has not yet been confirmed.

Evan Ndicka transfer looks like one to watch for this summer

Ndicka has impressed during his time in Serie A and it seems inevitable that he’ll soon earn himself a big move.

The Ivory Coast international has also previously impressed in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt, and he looks like a player with the attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

United have Victor Lindelof out of contract this summer, while Lisandro Martinez has injury problems, so a new defensive addition makes sense for the club.

On top of that, more depth is required now that Ruben Amorim has come in as manager and tends to play with three centre-backs.

What does the future hold for Evan Ndicka?

Sources close to player’s entourage previously informed CaughtOffside of Arsenal’s interest in signing Ndicka, though it now appears this hasn’t materialised into anything more concrete.

Newcastle remain in the race, however, so it will be interesting to see which club ends up stepping up their pursuit of the 25-year-old.

Nothing has been decided on the player’s future yet, but United and others are considering him due to his qualities and his potential availability for a fairly generous fee.