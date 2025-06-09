David Moyes and Arne Slot (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images, Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Everton are set to make significant changes to their squad this summer, and two possible arrivals could come from arch rivals Liverpool.

The Toffees have been impressive since David Moyes returned to the dugout in January. They ended the 2024-25 season with three consecutive victories, and the hope is that this momentum can be taken into the transfer market.

A number of positions will be addressed – among them being the defence and winger options. And two of their targets for these respective positions are believed to be Joe Gomez and Ben Doak.

As per Football Insider, former scout Mick Brown has revealed Everton’s interest in Gomez and Doak.

“Joe Gomez has always been a player Liverpool rate highly. But Conor Bradley is ahead of him in the pecking order and now Frimpong has come in as well, so where does that leave Gomez in the pecking order? It looks like he’ll be allowed to leave in search of increased playing time, and he’ll be open to that.

“There are a few Premier League sides keeping an eye on that situation, and Everton are one of those. It’s a deal that makes a lot of sense because he won’t have to move, and David Moyes wants to add two full-backs to his side. Gomez would fit in nicely there with how Moyes plays and he could do a job at centre-back too.

“Ben Doak is being spoken about as well, he could be another one to leave Liverpool. He’s spent a season in the Championship and he’s clearly a talented player. I hear from my sources that Everton are looking at him as well, and that’s something I can see happening for the same reasons as the Gomez deal.

“He’s on the doorstep so it’s less complicated in those terms, and they need wingers. Again, it’s another deal I wouldn’t be surprised to see happen there. They’re not the only club interested in either player, but they could make them attractive offers to join.”

Liverpool are prepared to let Gomez leave this summer, which makes sense considering he only made 17 appearances last season. And Doak, who registered 10 goal contributions whilst on loan at Middlesbrough, is also not counted on by Arne Slot. As such, Everton have a good chance of signing both.