Jack Grealish could remain in the Premier League upon his expected Man City departure (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Everton are in the market for a new winger, and they have set their sights on a summer move for Man City star Jack Grealish.

Grealish will almost certainly be leaving the Etihad this summer, having fallen completely out of favour in the last 12 months. The 29-year-old, whose 32 appearances last season came mostly from the bench, will seek a move that helps him recapture the form that he showed during his early days at Man City, and he will have options to choose from.

Newcastle have registered their interest in Grealish ahead of the second summer transfer window opening next week, but they are not the only Premier League club that intend to seek an agreement with Man City.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Everton are the latest side to take an interest in Grealish, and their owners are ready to make a move for the winger, who has been capped 39 times by England. However, they will only consider a loan deal, and a proper pursuit will only be launched if the finances are deemed to be acceptable.

Man City are unlikely to be able to get rid of Grealish on a permanent basis this summer, with Newcastle also expected to only consider a loan move. Aston Villa are likely to be the same, as they are also believed to be interested in re-signing their former player.

Grealish has amassed 17 goals and 23 assists over the course of his Man City career, and it is very unlikely that he will add to these numbers before he moves on. Everton would be a very good destination for him, as it would almost certainly allow him to play regular first team football under a very experienced manager in David Moyes. But for now, it remains to be seen whether any further moves are made in the coming weeks.