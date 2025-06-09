Graham Potter and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Steve Bardens, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United misfit Jadon Sancho is reportedly attracting some interest from West Ham in this summer’s transfer window.

However, one issue for the Hammers would be that it would likely require smashing their wage structure to bring Sancho to the London Stadium, according to ESPN.

Sancho is a fine talent on his day, and ended up having a decent season on loan at Chelsea in 2024/25, even if they ultimately decided against keeping him.

The England international will now surely be on the move this summer after previously falling out of favour at United due to a lack of impact.

Sancho also notably had issues with former Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, so it may be that Amorim will also be reluctant to work with him.

What next for Jadon Sancho after issues at both Man United and Chelsea?

Sancho needs to choose his next club carefully after his recent struggles in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old’s best form has come in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, and it may be that he just doesn’t quite have what it takes to perform week in, week out at the higher end of English football.

He might find, however, that he’s a good fit for someone like West Ham, but it remains to be seen if he’d be prepared to lower his wage demands.

Should West Ham gamble on Sancho signing?

West Ham need a good summer after last season’s struggles, and Sancho could be an exciting addition to their attack.

Graham Potter could do with a bit more spark and flair in his side, and an in-form Sancho can provide that.

It would be a bit of a risk, though, and West Ham might ultimately decide that it wouldn’t be worth breaking their wage structure for someone who’s been so inconsistent and generally unreliable in recent years.