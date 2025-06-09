Explained: Leroy Sane has written transfer offer from Arsenal, but another club is offering more

Leroy Sane in action for the German national team (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Arsenal have made a written offer to Leroy Sane as he mulls over his future this summer, with other options also still being considered.

Senior figures in the industry have informed CaughtOffside that Sane has spoken with Mikel Arteta and would like to join Arsenal, though he’s asking for more money.

The Germany international has also been offered a new contract by Bayern Munich, while he also has interest from Turkish duo Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

According to our source, who has remained anonymous in order to protect relationships in the industry: “He (Sane) currently has four written offers. The highest is from Fenerbahce, followed by Bayern Munich contract extension, and then Galatasaray, and lastly Arsenal.

“His preference is Arsenal but he wants up to offer more in wages. His first wish in making his decision is Champions League football and that’s why he has not told Fenerbahce yes because they play Champions League qualifiers.”

Leroy Sane wants to become an Arsenal player

The source added that if Arsenal up their offer, Sane will most likely become an Arsenal player this summer.

CaughtOffside understands Sane has also spoken directly with Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho, with no final decision yet.

The former Manchester City player has worked with Arteta before when they were both at the Etihad Stadium, so the pair could do well to link up again.

Sane would also add depth to Arsenal’s attacking options as he can play a variety of roles, allowing Arteta to rest Bukayo Saka more often than in recent seasons.

What else has been reported about Leroy Sane?

Charles Watts spoke to CaughtOffside last week about the Sane situation, and at the time it seems things were still only at early stages.

“Spending £60m plus on a right winger on top of all that just doesn’t seem realistic, as nice as it would be,” Watts said.

“Perhaps that is why exploratory talks have been held with Leroy Sane’s agent, with the German winger set to be available on a free transfer should he fail to agree to an extension with Bayern Munich.”