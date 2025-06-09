Pep Guardiola and Oscar Bobb (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images, DPPI via AFP)

Man City are set to complete the signing of Rayan Cherki, but this will have a knock-on effect for one of their current players.

It was reported on Tuesday that Man City had finally struck a deal with Lyon for Cherki, who is now expected to sign in time to be included in Pep Guardiola’s squad for the Club World Cup, which gets underway in the United States later this month.

Cherki will join an abundance of attacking talent already at the club, including Erling Haaland, Omar Marmoush, Savinho, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden. And another player in this category is Oscar Bobb, although he is not expected to remain at Man City for the 2025-26 season.

Man City looking to loan out Oscar Bobb this summer

As per Football Insider, former scout Mick Brown has confirmed that Man City are not counting on Bobb for next season – their plan is for him to depart on a temporary basis.

“Man City are looking to let Oscar Bobb go on loan. It would suit both them and him down to the ground, because he needs to be playing and Pep Guardiola is unlikely to use him in his first-team plans.

“After the injury he had, he has to prove to everybody that he is still capable at this level. He’s a very talented player, they rate him very highly, but that injury is a big concern. It’s difficult to come back from something like that, he has some proving to do, but he has to be playing regularly to do it.

“If you take him out of that Man City side and put him in another Premier League team, it will show where he’s at so that’s what they want to do. There are a few clubs who are interested in it, so we’ll see what happens.”

Staying in the Premier League would be ideal for Bobb, and Man City are also likely to prefer this too. For now, it remains to be seen where the Norway international ends up come the start of September when the second summer transfer window slams shut.