Rayan Ait-Nouri and Enzo Fernandez (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Man City are racing against the clock to sign players before the Club World Cup, but they have got one through the door with just over 24 hours to go until the first summer transfer window closes.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be one of the favourites to win the competition, and their chances will only increase if Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki are available to play in the United States. All three have had deals agreed with their respective clubs in the last 48 hours, and the first of these has now been finalised.

Man City confirm Rayan Ait-Nouri signing

On Monday, Man City have announced the arrival of Rayan Ait-Nouri from fellow Premier League side Wolves. The 24-year-old left-back has signed a five-year contract, with the fee involved reported to be in the region of €40m.

Upon signing his new contract, Ait-Nouri spoke of his pride at joining Man City when speaking to the club’s official website.

“I am incredibly happy and honoured to have joined Manchester City. City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the chance to play for the club is a dream come true.”

“I am also excited about working with and learning from Pep and his coaching team and getting to train and play alongside such a world class group of players. Joining City is also a very proud moment for my family too. Now I can’t wait to get started and to play in front of our supporters.”

Liverpool and Arsenal had both been interested in Ait-Nouri in recent months, but it is Man City that have won the race for his signature. Given that he has arrived before the closing of the first summer transfer window, he will join up with Guardiola’s squad ahead of jetting off to the Club World Cup in the coming days.