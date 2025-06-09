Contract & medical in 24 hrs: Manchester City on brink of exciting transfer, confirms Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano and the Manchester City logo

Manchester City are reportedly set to seal the signing of Rayan Cherki from Lyon after reaching a club-to-club agreement.

Fabrizio Romano has posted his trademark “here we go!” on his official account on X, providing details on what looks to be all but a done deal for Man City.

Cherki is expected to sign a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, while Romano says City will pay Lyon €35m for the attacking midfielder.

See below for more information as Romano says Cherki is set to undergo his medical and sign his contract with City in the next 24 hours…

?? BREAKING: Rayan Cherki to Manchester City, here we go! Deal in place club to club after direct contact. Cherki will sign five year deal as #MCFC player, OL to receive €35m package with add-ons as L’Équipé reports. Documents being prepared in time for Club World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Mv16bLp7CK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2025

Romano also says City are planning to get this done in time to bring Cherki to the upcoming Club World Cup tournament…

??? More details on Rayan Cherki deal: OL will receive €6m in add-ons with €35m initial transfer fee. Medical tests and contract signing in next 24h as Man City will bring Cherki to FIFA Club World Cup. ???? pic.twitter.com/kuhxGpYmQY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2025

Who is Rayan Cherki?

Cherki has long been regarded as one of the best young prospects in French football, having broken through at Lyon at a young age.

Still only 21 years of age, the France international has featured in 185 competitive games for OL, scoring a total of 29 goals.

On top of that, Cherki has some impressive individual accolades to his name, such as being named in the Ligue 1 team of the year for the season just gone.

Cherki also finished as the top assist provider in the French top flight, just as he also did in the Europa League.

Capable of playing in a variety of attacking roles, Cherki usually plays centrally, as a kind of number 10, but is also dangerous as an option on either flank.

Manchester City having a busy summer after a poor season

City fell away in the Premier League title race in 2024/25, finishing third without ever really challenging, whilst also losing the FA Cup final.

Pep Guardiola’s side also under-achieved in the Champions League, and it seems they’re now determined to put things right.

Cherki could be an exciting signing to strengthen the City attack, giving them an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku.