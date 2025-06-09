Pep Guardiola and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Man City will say goodbye to one of their cult heroes this summer, but he is already close to being replaced in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Since arriving initially from Derby County back in 2019, Scott Carson has become a heroic figure at Man City. He has made only two appearances across his six-year spell at the Etihad, but he has collected a number of honours – including a Champions League winners medal in 2023.

But at the age of 39, Carson’s time at Man City now appears to be coming to an end – and the club has moved quickly to secure his replacement.

Man City to replace Scott Carson with Marcus Bettinelli

As reported by The Telegraph, and subsequently confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, Carson will be leaving Man City upon the expiry of his contract, and he will be replaced by Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

Bettinelli has only made one appearance of his own since he joined Chelsea from rivals Fulham four years ago, and he will now make the move to Man City to become their third-choice goalkeeper behind Ederson and Stefan Ortega.

The deal to take Bettinelli to Man City is believed to be in its final stages. It is unlikely that a transfer fee will be paid, and the 33-year-old will be the first of at least two goalkeeper departures from Stamford Bridge this summer. The imminent arrival of Mike Maignan is likely to mean that Robert Sanchez or Filip Jorgensen departs, as one of them will drop to third in the pecking order.

It is not the most glamorous signing that Man City have – and will – make this summer, but Bettinelli’s arrival is an essential one for Guardiola and his coaching staff.