Mohammed Kudus and Cole Palmer (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Newcastle are looking at alternative winger options after missing out in Bryan Mbeumo, and the Premier League is still their market of choice. They have registered an interest in Anthony Elanga in recent days, and another player has now come to the fore.

The right wing position is one that Newcastle are desperate to address, having failed to do so over the last couple of years. Signing the right player will be important, and that could end up being West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus.

Newcastle interested in West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus

As per Football Insider, transfer expert Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Kudus is on Newcastle’s shortlist for the right wing position.

“He’s definitely somebody who is on Newcastle’s list. We’ve been talking about it for ages now, the research for this right-sided forward that they want to bring in. Kudus would fit the bill for that one, obviously left-footed, inverted, he can score goals and create goals.

“I think missing out on Mbeumo, is a big blow to Newcastle, because Eddie Howe had made him his top target. But with Mbeumo seemingly choosing Old Trafford over St James’ Park, they’re going to have to move down their lists to see who else they can potentially bring in.

“And for me, Kudus, could be a good natural fit for Newcastle, because look, West Ham are openly willing to let the Ghana international move on. And I think if Kudus was to move to a club, I think we’ll see the best of Kudus again.”

“He was unbelievable in his first season at West Ham. I think he got 14 goals from midfield. And I think obviously, didn’t have the best season. Just the season gone there for West Ham, but overall, the team did struggle as well. So there’s definitely a top-class player in there.”

It remains to be seen which Kudus is with by the end of the summer transfer window. At this stage, a move away from West Ham is likely, and it appears that Newcastle are in the race. But they are not the only ones, with Arsenal also believed to be keen.